Italian aid destined for government-held Syria lands in Beirut, Italian envoy says

A shipment of Italian humanitarian aid destined for government-held parts of Syria landed in Beirut on Saturday, Italy's envoy to Damascus said, in the first European earthquake assistance to the government.

The 30-tonne shipment includes four ambulances and 13 pallets of medical equipment, charge d'affaires Massimiliano D'Antuono told Reuters. A team of four doctors was also en route, he said.

