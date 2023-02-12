Italian aid destined for government-held Syria lands in Beirut, Italian envoy says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 00:20 IST
A shipment of Italian humanitarian aid destined for government-held parts of Syria landed in Beirut on Saturday, Italy's envoy to Damascus said, in the first European earthquake assistance to the government.
The 30-tonne shipment includes four ambulances and 13 pallets of medical equipment, charge d'affaires Massimiliano D'Antuono told Reuters. A team of four doctors was also en route, he said.
