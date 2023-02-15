Big subsidies and debt not solution to U.S. inflation act - German finance min

Massive subsidies and debt are not the right response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which should instead be an opportunity to reconsider the framework conditions for European industry, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

"We need fiscal discipline and the improvement of existing instruments," he said on Wednesday during a news conference in Helsinki, saying debates about creating new instruments were "inefficient."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)