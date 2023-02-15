Left Menu

Mumbai reports five COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded five new coronavirus cases and zero deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.The caseload in the city rose to 11,55,300. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, an official release said.The city now has 28 active cases.

Updated: 15-02-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:10 IST
  India
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded five new coronavirus cases and zero deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The caseload in the city rose to 11,55,300. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, an official release said.

The city now has 28 active cases. The number of recovered patients increased to 11,35,525 with six patients being discharged since previous evening, the BMC said.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate of COVID-19 caseload is 2,02,192 days. As many as 1,526 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,87,37,965.

COVID-19 cases in the city grew by 0.0003 per cent between February 8 and 13.

