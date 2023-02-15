EU drugs regulator expects to implement annual COVID shots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects COVID vaccination campaigns to be conducted once a year, similar to the approach with flu inoculation, it said on Wednesday.

Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the EMA's head of health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a news briefing that "this might be the direction it will be going".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)