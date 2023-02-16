Left Menu

Maha logs 19 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 92 as 14 recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:05 IST
Maha logs 19 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 92 as 14 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,346, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 14 during the day to reach 79,88,833, leaving the state with an active caseload of 92, he said.

Pune circle led with nine cases, followed by four each in Mumbai and Akola circles, and one each in Nashik and Nagpur circles.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,63,69,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 6,109 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh COVID-19 cases: 19, Total Cases: 81,37,346, Death: 1,48,421, Tests: 8,63,69,033, Discharge: 79,88,833.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023