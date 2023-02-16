Maha logs 19 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 92 as 14 recover

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,346, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 14 during the day to reach 79,88,833, leaving the state with an active caseload of 92, he said.

Pune circle led with nine cases, followed by four each in Mumbai and Akola circles, and one each in Nashik and Nagpur circles.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,63,69,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 6,109 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh COVID-19 cases: 19, Total Cases: 81,37,346, Death: 1,48,421, Tests: 8,63,69,033, Discharge: 79,88,833.

