Telecom subscriber base rise marginally to 1,170.38 mln in December 2022
- Country:
- India
Telecom subscriber base rose marginally to 1,170.38 million in December 2022 on account of an increase in fixed line connections, according to official data.
The total subscriber base in the country was at 1,170.17 million in November last year.
''The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 per cent,'' telecom regulator TRAI said in its monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released on Thursday.
Wireline subscribers increased to 27.45 million in December from 27.13 million in November, with a net increase of 0.32 million in the wireline subscriber base.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report showed that the growth in the wireline segment was driven by Reliance Jio with an addition of 2,92,411 new customers. Bharti Airtel added 1,46,643 new landline customers, BSNL (13,189) and Quadrant (6,355).
State-owned MTNL lost 1,10,168 fixed line customers in December while Vodafone Idea lost 15,920 fixed line customers, Reliance Communications (6,292) and Tata Teleservices (5,849).
The mobile subscriber base in the country declined marginally to 1,142.93 million in December from 1,143.04 million in November.
The growth in the wireless segment was adversely impacted with Vodafone Idea (VIL) losing 2.47 million subscribers.
While Reliance Jio and Bharti added 1.7 million and 1.52 million new customers, respectively, the loss of subscribers of VIL, BSNL (8,76,429), MTNL (3,450) and Reliance Communications (214) hindered the growth in the wireless segment.
The broadband subscriber base grew marginally to 832.2 million in December from 825.38 million in November, with mobile devices accounting for 798.69 million customers in the segment.
''Top five service providers constituted 98.41 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December-22. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (432.16 million), Bharti Airtel (234.46 million), Vodafone Idea (123.87 million), BSNL (26.35 million) and Atria Convergence (2.14 million),'' the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uma Bharti ties stray cows in front of liquor shop in MP's Orchha town
MP: Uma Bharti ties stray cows in front of liquor shop in Orchha town; asks govt not to cash in on habit of drinking
Uma Bharti tying cows in front of liquor shop: Good thing, says MP home minister
MP: Ready to join hands with Bharti to put an end to drinking menace in state, says Congress MLA
Bharti Airtel acquires 23 pc stake in Indus Towers held by subsidiary Nettle Infra