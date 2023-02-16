Left Menu

Drone delivers anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal hospital from AIIMS Rishikesh in just 30 mins

Around two kilograms of anti-tuberculosis drugs were delivered to a hospital in the hills of Uttarakhands Tehri Garhwal district from AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, as part of a trial to test the feasibility of using drones in delivery of medical supplies.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the use of drones cut down the delivery time from two hours to just 30 minutes.Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Using Drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:57 IST
Drone delivers anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal hospital from AIIMS Rishikesh in just 30 mins
  • Country:
  • India

Around two kilograms of anti-tuberculosis drugs were delivered to a hospital in the hills of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district from AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, as part of a trial to test the feasibility of using drones in delivery of medical supplies.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the use of drones cut down the delivery time from two hours to just 30 minutes.

''Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Using Drones! Successful drone-based trial conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh for transporting anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Helipad to District Hospital Tehri Garhwal. Approximately 40 km aerial distance was covered within 30 minutes, reaching hilly regions conveniently,'' he said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are extensively used in agricultural spraying and surveillance among other things.

Despite several trials of delivering medical supplies being conducted across the country, limited evidence is available on the integration of the technology with the existing healthcare system and the analysis of the cost effectiveness of the drone technology in delivering essential medical supplies, he said.

''The present project is intended to test long-term feasibility and develop a model to integrate the technology into the healthcare system as a supplement to existing logistics methods, and suggest ways for long-term sustainability of drone-based delivery of medical supplies, especially TB medicines,'' Mandaviya said.

The project will also calculate the cost effectiveness of delivering medicines and the transportation of sputum samples to laboratories via drones in Uttarakhand.

Drone-based delivery can also aid in organ transportation in the future.

Mandaviya said the next such drone-based trial is scheduled to be an exercise between AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Jhajjar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023