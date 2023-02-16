Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:41 IST
Chhattisgarh continues to remain free of COVID-19
No fresh COVID-19 case or new death linked to the infection was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, which kept the overall tally and the toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health department official said.

The overall recoveries stood static at 11,63,636 and there were no active cases of the respiratory illness in the the state, he added. On Wednesday also, there was no fresh coronavirus case, death or patient under treatment in Chhattisgarh.

So far, 1,88,92,323 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,211 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases (zero), total tests 1,88,92,323.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

