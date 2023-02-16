Nepali politician airlifted, admitted in Mumbai hospital for burn treatment; condition stable

Senior Nepali Congress leader Chandra Bhandari, who suffered severe burn injuries following a cylinder gas explosion at his residence, was on Thursday airlifted to Mumbai for further medical treatment, party sources said.

Bhandari (61), admitted in the night at the National Burns Centre (NBC) at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a satellite town of India's financial capital, has suffered 35 per cent burn injuries and put on a ventilator, but his condition is ''stable'' and he will undergo an operation on Friday, doctors treating him said. The politician and his mother suffered burn injuries on Wednesday night when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the lawmaker's residence.

While Bhandari's mother Harikala Adhikari died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, Bhandari was flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further treatment, said the party sources.

Nepalese doctors attending to the leader recommended taking him to a health institution with better medical facilities abroad as his health condition deteriorated, Bhuwan Bhusal, Bhandari's personal secretary, was quoted as saying in a report by the Kathmandu Post. Accordingly, the senior Nepali Congress leader was airlifted and admitted to the National Burns Centre at around 8.45 pm.

Dr Sunil Keswani, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at NBC, told PTI that Bhandari has suffered around 35 per cent burns and has been put on a ventilator.

''We will be operating him tomorrow (Friday) morning… he is stable,'' Keswani said, adding the Nepal's lawmaker has suffered damage to his lungs.

A six-member medical air evacuation team was onboard the aircraft which brought Bhandari to Mumbai.

The NBC, promoted by the Indian Burns Research Society, is a 50-bed facility. The medical facility is a centre of excellence for prevention, treatment, training & rehabilitation and research relating to burns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)