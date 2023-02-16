Left Menu

Mumbai records four new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 11,55,304, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On Wednesday, the financial capital reported five COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

According to a BMC bulletin, the metropolis is left with 25 active COVID-19 cases after three patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their cumulative count to 11,35,532.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 2,27,467 days, it said.

As many as 1,519 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their total count to 1,87,39, 484, said the BMC.

Growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai between February 9 and February 15 was 0.0003 per cent, said the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

