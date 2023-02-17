Left Menu

U.S. health teams head to Ohio after train derailment, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:07 IST
U.S. health teams head to Ohio after train derailment, White House says
U.S. Health and Human Services staff, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are deploying to Ohio to provide support following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, the White House said on Thursday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine "asked for additional public health testing and assessments," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a daily briefing, adding that the federal health teams are deploying "now."

