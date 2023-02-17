U.S. Senator Fetterman in hospital for clinical depression -statement

Left Menu

U.S. Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center on Wednesday to receive treatment for severe clinical depression, his office said. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat, who suffered a stroke last year, was evaluated by the attending physician for Congress on Monday, who recommended inpatient care, his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 01:10 IST
U.S. Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center on Wednesday to receive treatment for severe clinical depression, his office said.

The 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat, who suffered a stroke last year, was evaluated by the attending physician for Congress on Monday, who recommended inpatient care, his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson said. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman had a stroke last year while campaigning for one of the key political swing state's two U.S. Senate seats.

