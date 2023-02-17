Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets in America.

The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.

It is also given to treat a rare lung disorder called lymphangioleiomyomatosis which predominantly affects women of childbearing age.

In a statement, Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at its formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Sirolimus tablets had annual sales of USD 69 million in the US.

