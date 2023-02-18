Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine

The World Health Organization on Friday appealed for more funds to support Ukraine's health sector, which has been severely damaged by the Russian invasion. WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said the

Factbox-Bird flu vaccination policies by country

A growing number of countries are turning to vaccinations against avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, to stem one of the world's worst outbreaks of the deadly virus. More than 30 countries have resorted to the use of vaccination against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) since 2005, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said, based on the data reported by its members.

Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc and France's Valneva will stop testing a Lyme disease vaccine in roughly half of U.S. patients in a late-stage study, the companies said, citing a breach of clinical trial guidelines by a third-party contractor. The joint statement on Friday did not disclose the number of patients affected but analysts at brokerage Rx Securities estimated it could impact about 2,000 participants.

U.S. to select 10 costliest drugs for Medicare pricing negotiation

The U.S. government will select the 10 costliest prescription medicines to Medicare for negotiating prices with drugmakers starting early next year, the program's top official said on Friday. President Joe Biden in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 and older and the disabled to negotiate prices on some of its most costly drugs.

Bird flu alarm drives world towards once-shunned vaccines

French duck farmer Herve Dupouy has culled his flock four times since 2015 to stop the spread of bird flu but as a wave of deadly outbreaks nears his farm once again, he says it's time to accept a solution once considered taboo: vaccination. "The goal is that our animals don't fall ill and that they don't spread the virus," Dupouy said on his farm in Castelneu-Tursan in southwestern France. "Our job as farmers is not to gather dead animals."

Judge weighs key evidence ahead of first Zantac cancer trial

Lawyers for a man who alleges he developed bladder cancer after taking GSK Plc's heartburn drug Zantac urged a California judge on Thursday to allow expert testimony linking the drug to the illness at an upcoming trial. The trial in the case, brought by California resident James Goetz, is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo. It will offer the first test of how Zantac cancer claims may fare in state courts, and its outcome could depend heavily on what expert testimony Grillo allows.

Moderna flu vaccine delivers mixed results in trial, shares fall

Moderna Inc on Thursday said its closely watched experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine generated a strong immune response against A strains of the flu but failed to show it was at least as effective as an approved vaccine versus less prevalent influenza B. The results dashed investor hopes that the company might plug its COVID franchise decline, sending Moderna's shares down more than 6% in after-hours trading.

Sickly sea lion is Chile's first bird flu case in marine mammal

Chilean health authorities have detected the country's first case of highly pathogenic bird flu (HPAI) in a marine mammal after a 250-kilogram sea lion was founded stranded on a northern beach with respiratory problems. "This is the first case of a marine mammal affected by this virus in Chile," the country's fisheries and aquaculture agency Sernapesca said late on Thursday, after the case was detected in the northern region of Antofagasta.

U.S. FDA classifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday classified the recall of Dutch medical devices maker Philips' respiratory machines as most serious, saying their use could lead to injuries or death. The U.S. health regulator said the silicon foam used in some reworked ventilator models may separate from plastic backing due to adhesive failure and can reduce the air flow as well as cause debris contamination.

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna gear up for 2024 London trial over COVID vaccine patents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE are gearing up for a 2024 trial with Moderna Inc at London's High Court in competing patent lawsuits over their rival COVID-19 vaccines. The case reached London's High Court for the first time for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, ahead of a trial which is due to take place in April 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)