Mumbai sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 27

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Sunday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,320, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,546, leaving the city with an active caseload of 27, of which one is hospitalised, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between February 12 and 18 is 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,43,261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,096 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

