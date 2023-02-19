Man shot at, injured in outer Delhi over financial dispute

A 42-year-old man was injured after being shot at in outer Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar on Sunday over a financial dispute, police said.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Rahul, a resident of Mandothi in Haryana's Jhajjar, they said.

''The victim, Rajeev, suffered a gunshot injury to his back and is being treated at a private hospital. His condition is stable. The cause of the incident was found to be a financial dispute between both the parties for the last about five years,'' said a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)