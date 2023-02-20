Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Ghenya Grondin of Waltham, Massachusetts, was a postpartum doula - a person charged with helping young couples navigate the first weeks of their newborn child's life at home. Grondin, now aged 44, was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in mid-March of that year - before there were tests, before social distancing or masks, and many months before the medical community recognized long COVID as a complication of COVID-19.

Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory

Argentina confirmed on Saturday two new cases of bird flu detected in wild birds, three days after reporting the first findings of the disease in the South American region. "We have detected a second case in two wild ducks found dead in the province of Cordoba," the Argentine National Service of Health and Agrifood Quality (SENASA) of the southern country said on Twitter.

Spain's Almirall expects core earnings to fall in 2023

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall forecast on Monday a drop in core earnings this year after a 15.8% decline in 2022 due to increased investment in research and development, as well as lower sales in the United States. The company also said interim chief executive and chair of the board Carlos Gallardo, the grandson of the company's founder, would stay on as CEO on a permanent basis.

BioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says

Clinical trials for BioNTech's cancer vaccines should start this year in Britain, marking an important step towards their possible sale on the open market, the German company's top executive Ugur Sahin told magazine Der Spiegel. BioNTech, known for its COVID vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, is currently deciding which types of cancer it wants to test its personalized cancer immunotherapies on and the locations where it will conduct the trials, Sahin said.

