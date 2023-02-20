Egypt's strategic sugar reserves enough for more than 3 months - statement
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 23:03 IST
Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient to meet supply for more than three months, the supply ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The country's local production can provide 90% of consumption needs, it added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jan Harvey)
