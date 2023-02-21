Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Develop vaccines for all animal influenza strain, says incoming WHO chief scientist and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Ghenya Grondin of Waltham, Massachusetts, was a postpartum doula - a person charged with helping young couples navigate the first weeks of their newborn child's life at home. Grondin, now aged 44, was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in mid-March of that year - before there were tests, before social distancing or masks, and many months before the medical community recognized long COVID as a complication of COVID-19.

UK healthcare strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out

Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England have voted for strike action next month, their trade union said on Monday, adding to a series of walkouts by nurses and ambulance workers putting pressure on an already strained health system. The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents some 45,000 junior doctors in England, said 98% of those taking part in a ballot had voted in favour of strike action, adding that they will stage a 72-hour walkout next month. The BMA did not give a date for the strike.

Spain's Almirall expects core earnings to fall in 2023

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall forecast on Monday a drop in core earnings this year after a 15.8% decline in 2022 due to increased investment in research and development, as well as lower sales in the United States. The company also said interim chief executive and chair of the board Carlos Gallardo, the grandson of the company's founder, would stay on as CEO on a permanent basis.

Develop vaccines for all animal influenza strain, says incoming WHO chief scientist

Governments should invest in vaccines for all strains of influenza virus that exist in the animal kingdom as an insurance policy in case of an outbreak in humans, the incoming chief scientist at the World Health Organization said on Monday. Countries ranging from the United States and Britain to France and Japan have suffered record losses of poultry in outbreaks of avian flu in the past year.

BioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says

Clinical trials for BioNTech's cancer vaccines should start this year in Britain, marking an important step towards their possible sale on the open market, the German company's top executive Ugur Sahin told magazine Der Spiegel. BioNTech, known for its COVID vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, is currently deciding which types of cancer it wants to test its personalized cancer immunotherapies on and the locations where it will conduct the trials, Sahin said.

