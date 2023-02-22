Left Menu

UK Queen Consort Camilla pulls out of event with COVID

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:01 IST
Queen Consort Camilla Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Queen Consort Camilla was forced to pull out of another engagement on Wednesday as she continues her recovery from COVID-19, PA Media said citing Buckingham Palace.

Camilla had been due to visit a community project which provides food for vulnerable people in east London with her husband King Charles, who went ahead with the engagement alone.

The palace said last week Camilla, who is fully vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID and was resting, but was in good spirits.

