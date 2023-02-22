UK Queen Consort Camilla pulls out of event with COVID

Britain's Queen Consort Camilla was forced to pull out of another engagement on Wednesday as she continues her recovery from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Camilla had been due to visit a community project which provides food for vulnerable people in east London with her husband King Charles, who went ahead with the engagement alone. The palace said last week Camilla, who is fully vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID and was resting, but was in good spirits.

"Her majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness," a palace spokesman said. "However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, her Majesty did not attend today’s Felix Project engagement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)