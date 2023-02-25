Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 09:40 IST
Active Covid cases in India rise to 2,090
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 percent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent. According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

