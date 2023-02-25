Left Menu

Maha: Minor brother-sister duo injured after ceiling plaster falls on them

A minor brother-sister duo was injured after some plaster of the ceiling of their house at Kalwa in Maharashtras Thane city on Saturday fell on them, a civic official said.The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 14:16 IST
Maha: Minor brother-sister duo injured after ceiling plaster falls on them
  • Country:
  • India

A minor brother-sister duo was injured after some plaster of the ceiling of their house at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday fell on them, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building, he said. ''The plaster of the ceiling fell on two siblings, in which they suffered injuries. While the boy is four-year-old, his sister is aged seven,'' Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said. They are undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital, he said. The RDMC team noticed that the columns of the flat had developed cracks with the plaster peeling off at many places. ''The building is 15 years old,'' Sawant said, adding that civic officials and engineers are at the spot to inspect the structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023