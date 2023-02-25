Left Menu

Maha sees 32 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 140

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:14 IST
Maha sees 32 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 140
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 32 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,548, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

On Friday, the state had reported 31 COVID-19 cases, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 14 new cases, followed by seven in Mumbai circle, six in Akola, three in Latur, and one each in Nashik and Kolhapur, he said.

The recovery count increased by 24 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,88,977, leaving the state with 140 active cases, including 67 in Pune, 32 in Mumbai and 13 in Thane district, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,14,930 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,286 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 24,272 out of the 10,93,644 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 35 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 8137548; fresh cases: 32; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,977 ; active cases 150; total tests: 8,64,14,930.

