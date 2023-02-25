Left Menu

Mumbai sees three COVID-19 case, no death; active tally at 32

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:19 IST
Mumbai on Saturday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,350, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 10 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,571, which left the active caseload at 32, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 1,65,436 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and 24 stood at 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,87,51,096 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,129 samples in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

