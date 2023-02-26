Left Menu

Woman medico, who attempted suicide over harassment by senior, dies in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:46 IST
Woman medico, who attempted suicide over harassment by senior, dies in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A woman postgraduate medical student from Telangana's Warangal, who was undergoing treatment here after she allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, succumbed on Sunday, doctors said.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 reportedly after being harassed by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, police had said.

The senior college student was arrested on December 24.

Relatives of the deceased woman held protests at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the city where she was treated.

Several student groups and civil society organisations took out protests demanding justice for the junior doctor's family.

Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the doctor's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023