Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited Expands Its Portfolio in Neuropathic Pain Management

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Limited, one of the leading organizations in the Pharma industry, has announced that it has launched a new product AFD-NP in the neuropathic pain segment.

AFD-NP: This is a combination of Nortriptyline + Pregabalin which is indicated to resolve moderate to severe Neuropathic Pain. This product has received approval from Drug Control Department.

Mr. Abhay Kanoria, Chairman & Managing Director, Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, “Neuropathic pain or neuropathy is commonly associated with Diabetes. It has become a common disease in India and other parts of the world due to increasing incidence of Diabetes. Looking at the enormous number of patients suffering from moderate to severe neuropathy, we definitely felt the need of launching a product in this segment to alleviate the suffering of millions. With the launch of AFD-NP, we hope that we are able to help patients in dealing with their discomfort with less or no side effects and live a pain-free life. Our product is formulated with the highest quality with cutting edge technology and we are really positive about its success in this segment in the near future.” USP and Benefits AFD-NP is a combination of 2 molecules: Nortriptyline 10 mg and Pregabalin 75 mg. Patients of neuropathy are unable to sleep because of the tremendous pain and discomfort which they experience. Moreover, the pain is chronic, meaning that it lasts for many days.

Nortriptyline has been shown to significantly reduce neuropathic pain and also help to increase the number of hours of sleep. This property makes it very useful in moderate to severe neuropathy.

Additionally, Pregabalin significantly reduces the number of days with pain compared to gabapentin. Furthermore, the combination of Nortriptyline and Pregabalin has good patient acceptance and tolerability.

Therefore experts recommend combination therapy of Nortriptyline and Pregabalin in moderate to severe neuropathy, especially in Indian settings.

Thus, in neuropathy segment AFD-NP, i.e. the combination of Nortriptyline + Pregabalin is superior to other products which contain a combination of Nortriptyline + Gabapentin.

AFD-NP is available at a maximum retail price of Rs.160 per strip of 10 tabs.

About Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited: Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company, established in 1923, and is one of the leading organizations in the Pharma industry. The company has market-leading brands in nutraceuticals and the cough & cold segment. It currently markets about 100 products. The company’s biggest strength is its family comprising nearly 1000 people, who work diligently to serve over 25,000 doctors, 15,000 chemists, and all other affiliated parties.

