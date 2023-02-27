BRIEF-World Health Organization Calls For Increased Funding For Yemen - Statement

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION CALLS FOR INCREASED FUNDING FOR YEMEN - STATEMENT

* WHO - NEW FUNDING TO THE AMOUNT OF US$ 392 MILLION IS REQUIRED BY YEMEN’S HEALTH SECTOR Source text: https://bit.ly/3IXERmX

Also Read: UN votes unanimously to extend sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)