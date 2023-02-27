BRIEF-World Health Organization Calls For Increased Funding For Yemen - Statement
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION CALLS FOR INCREASED FUNDING FOR YEMEN - STATEMENT
* WHO - NEW FUNDING TO THE AMOUNT OF US$ 392 MILLION IS REQUIRED BY YEMEN’S HEALTH SECTOR Source text: https://bit.ly/3IXERmX
