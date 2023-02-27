Health News Roundup: Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug; Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug

A U.S. appeals court ordered Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday to de-list a patent related to its blockbuster narcolepsy drug Xyrem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's register of approved medications, in a win for rival drugmaker Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit removes an obstacle for Avadel to sell its own narcolepsy drug Lumryz. Avadel stock was up 4.2% Friday afternoon following the ruling, and Jazz stock was down 1.4%.

Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.

EU regulator recommends against approval for Merck's COVID pill for adults

The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has advised against market authorisation of the COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co Inc for treatment in adults. The antiviral pill, brand named Lagevrio, could not demonstrate benefits in treatment of COVID patients who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Spain say patient does not have Marburg disease

A man in Spain who was initially suspected of having the deadly Marburg disease tested negative on Saturday and does not have the virus, the health ministry said. Health authorities in Valencia earlier said they had detected the country's first suspected case of the infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea.

Gambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations

Authorities in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said on Sunday they would drop COVID 19-related mask requirements for most locations, except for public transportation, hospitals and a handful of other areas. The rule change takes effect from Monday, the government said in a statement on its website.

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya. Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

It has been three weeks since Tugce Seren Gul's aunt and grandmother were killed in Antakya when a devastating earthquake struck Turkey's southeast. And yet every night, she waits until 4.17 am in the morning, the exact time that the disaster hit, to try to go to sleep. "I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gul, 28, who managed to run out of her family house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors.

Viruses in Cambodian bird flu cases identified as endemic clade

The viruses that infected two people in Cambodia with H5N1 avian influenza have been identified as an endemic clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The cases reported last week had raised concerns they were caused by a new strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, which emerged in 2020 and has caused record numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry in recent months.

Shionogi sees COVID pill reaping $2 billion in annual sales upon U.S. approval

Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd believes its COVID-19 pill will easily garner $2 billion in annual sales if it secures U.S. approval, which the company expects to receive in late 2024, its chief executive said. Xocova, a protease inhibitor like the COVID treatments developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co, was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November, making it the nation's first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID.