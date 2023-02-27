Left Menu

Telangana IT Minister to open State's first elderly care centre on Feb 28

The Telangana government will inaugurates its first state-run elderly care centre in Rajanna Sircilla district on February 28.State Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao will open the new facility, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi said in a release on Monday. The centre will have a library, exercise and physiotherapy equipment among other facilities for the elders, the release said.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:46 IST
Telangana IT Minister to open State's first elderly care centre on Feb 28
The Telangana government will inaugurates its first state-run elderly care centre in Rajanna Sircilla district on February 28.

State Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao will open the new facility, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi said in a release on Monday. The ST dormitory in the Yellareddipet Mandal headquarters in the district has been renovated at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to house the centre. It will be the first elderly care centre in the State, particularly in a rural area, the Collector said.

''The old people who cannot get support from their children can live with self-respect in their last stage at free of cost in the centre,'' he said.

A special doctor and a guardian to take care of elders have been appointed, he added. The centre will have a library, exercise and physiotherapy equipment among other facilities for the elders, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

