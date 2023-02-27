Macron says France's Africa military bases to be co-run with Africans
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:28 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said France will end its practice of hosting regular military bases in Africa, during a speech ahead of a tour of African countries starting on Wednesday.
He said France will instead set up bases or "academies" to be co-run by French and African armies. He said there would be a notable fall in French military personnel but an increase in an effort to provide training and equipment.
