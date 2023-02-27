Left Menu

Macron says France's Africa military bases to be co-run with Africans

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 23:03 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will end its practice of hosting regular military bases in Africa, during a speech ahead of a tour of African countries.

He specified that France would not close its bases but that they would be "Africanised" and turned into "academies" or bases co-run by French and African armies. "The bases as they exist now are a heritage from the past," said Macron, who will visit Gabon, Angola, Republic of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo from Wednesday.

He added that there would be a notable fall in French military personnel but an increase in an effort to provide training and equipment.

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

