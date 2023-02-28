Coronavirus was not natural, it was biological warfare conspiracy: Sri Sri Ravishankar

Left Menu

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar has said coronavirus was not natural and that the pandemic was a conspiracy by some countries and it was a biological warfare.Addressing a discourse here in Maharashtra on Monday, Ravishankar said he stands vindicated as big nations are now saying vaccines against coronavirus are not proving to be much helpful.The entire world was fighting coronavirus.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 28-02-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 08:26 IST
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar has said coronavirus was not natural and that the pandemic was a conspiracy by some countries and it was a biological warfare.

Addressing a discourse here in Maharashtra on Monday, Ravishankar said he stands vindicated as big nations are now saying vaccines against coronavirus are not proving to be much helpful.

''The entire world was fighting coronavirus. People had to stay indoors for two years. I had said at that time that this disease is not natural. I had said it was a conspiracy by some countries and people...it is biological warfare,'' he said.

The spiritual guru further said even his disciples advised him not to say so as it would create controversy.

''Now (what I was saying) is proved. Big countries which are making anti-COVID-19 vaccines are saying the vaccine is not as effective as it should have been. It doesn't stop the spread of the infection. They are saying we have not even taken much information about it,'' he said.

Ravishankar said he realised that herbal and Ayurvedic medicines should be used and NAOQ19 was prepared and it was tested in 14 hospitals.

''NAOQ19 is working as a medicine to cure coronavirus. NAOQ19 was sent to many big universities abroad and people realised this medicine will be successful in stopping the coronavirus. It has been proved after the cellular test. We should have faith in our country's Yoga and Ayurveda,'' he added.

