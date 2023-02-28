Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources

Syneos Health Inc is making a new effort to sell itself after a reduced backlog of contracts for providing clinical research to drug developers led to a 52% plunge in its shares over the past year, according to people familiar with the matter. Reuters reported in March 2020 that Syneos was working with investment bank Centerview Partners LLC to explore a sale. The market disruption triggered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Syneos to abandon those sale deliberations, according to four sources familiar with the discussions.

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya.

Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

Lucira's home test for flu and COVID-19 gets U.S. FDA nod for OTC use

Lucira Health said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted emergency use authorization for its combination diagnostic test for COVID-19 and the flu, making it the first to be available over-the-counter. The test — called Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test — is a single-use, at-home rapid test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab in about 30 minutes.

Court revives challenge to New York law protecting workers who get abortions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center's challenge to a New York state law that prohibits retaliation against employees for getting abortions or making other reproductive health decisions. A panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state law violates Evergreen Association Inc's constitutional right to freedom of association by forcing the nonprofit, which counsels patients against getting abortions, to employ people who go against its message.

Colombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 billion annually for next decade

The Colombian government's health reform plan will cost from $1.86 billion to $2.64 billion each year for the next decade, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. President Gustavo Petro presented the bill to Congress in mid-February in a bid to boost disease prevention and timely treatment of illnesses, as well as increase access, raise healthcare worker wages and fight corruption by eliminating payment intermediaries.

Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab getting priority review in China

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have given priority review status to Lecanemab, their jointly-developed Alzheimer's disease treatment drug. The drug, recently granted accelerated approval in Japan, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

White House: No definitive conclusion in US government on COVID origin

There has not been a definitive conclusion and consensus in the U.S. government on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. Kirby made the remarks when asked by reporters about media reports from Sunday. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Sunday that the U.S. Energy Department had concluded the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1

Hong Kong will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate, chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday, in a move to lure back visitors and business and restore normal life more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub. The measure will take effect from Wednesday, Lee told a press briefing. The special administrative region of Hong Kong is one of the last places globally that still imposes a mask mandate.

Shionogi sees COVID pill reaping $2 billion in annual sales upon U.S. approval

Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd believes its COVID-19 pill will easily garner $2 billion in annual sales if it secures U.S. approval, which the company expects to receive in late 2024, its chief executive said. Xocova, a protease inhibitor like the COVID treatments developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co, was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November, making it the nation's first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID.

(With inputs from agencies.)