Two infants die due to respiratory infection in Kolkata

Two infants died at government hospitals in Kolkata due to respiratory infection but doctors were unsure whether the deaths were caused due to Adenovirus, a health official said on Tuesday.

A nine-month-old baby from Chandernagore in the neighbouring Hooghly district died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while another child died at the Dr B C Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, he said.

Both deaths were reported on Monday, the official said, adding that the cases were referred from hospitals in other districts. Since Saturday, three deaths were reported in the state, out of which one was due to Adenovirus infection.

