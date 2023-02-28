Left Menu

France's soccer federation boss Le Graet resigns - source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2023 15:32 IST
  • France

Noel Le Graet, the embattled president of France's soccer federation, has resigned, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier this month, an audit commissioned by the sports ministry concluded that Le Graet no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to administer and represent the sport in France and "highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Mr Le Graet towards women", bringing the 81-year-old to the brink of resignation.

Le Graet has denied any wrongdoing

