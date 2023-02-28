Left Menu

India's growth slowed in December quarter on weakness in manufacturing

October-December growth was below a Reuters forecast of 4.6%. India's manufacturing sector shrank by 1.1% year-on-year in the quarter, a second straight contraction reflecting weakness in consumer demand and exports.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:03 IST
India's growth slowed in December quarter on weakness in manufacturing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic growth slowed further in the December quarter as a series of interest rate hikes by the country's central bank hurt demand and weakness in the manufacturing sector continued.

Asia's third largest economy recorded year-on-year growth of 4.4% in October-December, down from 6.3% in July-September, data released by the government on Tuesday showed. October-December growth was below a Reuters forecast of 4.6%.

India's manufacturing sector shrank by 1.1% year-on-year in the quarter, a second straight contraction reflecting weakness in consumer demand and exports. External demand was weak as central banks globally continued monetary tightening to tame inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has raised its benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year and economists expect a further rate hike of 25 basis points to 6.75% in April before it pauses until year end. The sharp fall in the year-on-year growth rate is also partly due to a fading of pandemic-induced base effects which had contributed towards higher growth figures in fiscal 2021/22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023