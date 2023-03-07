Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab; Put that out! Italy ministers fume over proposed smoking ban and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Aclaris shares tank as skin disorder drug fails mid-stage study

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc said on Monday its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study to treat a painful skin disorder, sending its shares tumbling more than 36% in premarket trading. The drug, zunsemetinib, did not meet the main goal of reducing abscesses in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) at week 12, compared with a placebo.

Put that out! Italy ministers fume over proposed smoking ban

The Italian health minister's proposals to extend a smoking ban include the outdoor areas of bars and parks, according to details reported by local media, drawing the ire of right-wing cabinet colleagues who labelled him a "communist." Minister Orazio Schillaci, a technocrat with no party affiliation, said in January he would crackdown on smoking, including of e-cigarettes, which are being widely used by teenagers.

China to promote vaccine development, new medicines

China will prevent and control health outbreaks in a more scientific, precise and efficient way, and upgrade vaccines and develop new medicines to ensure enough supply for the public, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday. The country was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. The government put a top priority on getting its most vulnerable vaccinated, including the elderly.

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor

California would not do business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, state Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Monday, days after the pharmacy chain said it will not dispense abortion pills in some Republican states. The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Democrat governor Newsom said.

Merck's drug boosts exercise capacity in pulmonary hypertension patients

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday its experimental therapy helped increase exercise capacity in patients with a deadly disease that causes high pressure in blood vessels of the heart and lungs in a late-stage study, lifting its shares about 4%. Sotatercept, combined with a background therapy, helped patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension to walk about 40.8 meters more in six minutes.

AstraZeneca cancer drug Enhertu show encouraging initial results for other tumours

AstraZeneca said on Monday a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumours in heavily pre-treated patients. The ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced or metastatic previously treated solid tumours that are not eligible for curative therapy, including cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, and rare cancers.

Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for traditional approval of their Alzheimer's treatment Lecanemab. The FDA accepted Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application for the drug, supporting transition from the accelerated approval granted in January, the drugmaker said in a statement.

