Health News Roundup: WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Amid U.S. pressure on fentanyl, Mexico raises drug lab raids data

Mexico's army has dramatically revised upward the number of drug lab raids it says it conducted under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to government data and leaked military documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents, found among a trove of millions of emails leaked last year by the Guacamaya hacker group, show the upward revision being due to the army retroactively including hundreds of inactive labs on its seizures list under Lopez Obrador's presidency. Figures for the years of previous administrations were left unchanged.

US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday classified the recall of Getinge AB's heart devices as the most serious type, saying their use may cause injuries or death. The Swedish medical equipment maker's unit, Datascope, recalled an estimated 2,300 devices in the United States in January.

WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

Advisors to the World Health Organization have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens. New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the open access GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to a Saturday statement from the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

Wyoming governor signs law outlawing use of abortion pills

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday signed into law a bill outlawing the use or prescription of medication abortion pills that was passed by the state's Republican-controlled legislature earlier this month. Gordon, a Republican, signed the law as a federal judge in Texas considers ordering a nationwide ban on the abortion pill mifepristone in response to a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups.

