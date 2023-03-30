Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to hold an advisory panel meeting to discuss Perrigo Company Plc's over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill in May, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The panel will decide on recommending the non-estrogen contraceptive as a daily OTC birth control pill on May 9 and 10. The drug, Opill, is expected to be the first such pill in the United States if approved.

Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ

Carl Icahn wants former Illumina CEO Jay Flatley back at the U.S. life sciences firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, as the activist investor intensifies his proxy fight that was launched earlier this month. In an interview with the WSJ, Icahn signaled that Illumina "should bring Flatley back as CEO immediately". The billionaire did not disclose if he was in touch with Flatley, according to the report.

US FDA approves over-the-counter sale of overdose reversal drug Narcan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved over-the-counter (OTC) sales of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Narcan, allowing for easier availability of the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. The formal decision makes Narcan the first naloxone-based drug available without a prescription.

Viking joins obesity drug race after promising early trial data

Viking Therapeutics Inc's experimental obesity drug helped reduce weight and was safe in an early-stage study, the company said on Tuesday, sparking a 60% rise in its shares. Depending on the success of the drug in upcoming studies, Viking may become a major player in a potential $50 billion market for obesity treatment, while pitting it against industry heavyweights such as Eli Lilly and Co, Amgen Inc and Novo Nordisk.

UnitedHealth insurance unit to cut use of prior authorization process

UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday its insurance unit will reduce the use of prior authorization process by 20% for some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Under this process, Healthcare providers get coverage approval for certain non-emergency procedures.

Exclusive-ICU Medical to compete against GE Healthcare for Medtronic units -sources

ICU Medical Inc has teamed up with a private equity firm to challenge GE Healthcare Technologies Inc in its pursuit of two medical technology businesses that Medtronic Plc is seeking to sell for between $8 billion and $9 billion, according to people familiar with the process. ICU Medical, a U.S. medical device maker, has submitted an offer for the assets in partnership with buyout firm Linden Capital Partners and is through to the second round of bidding in the auction process, the sources said.

Factbox-First RSV vaccines inch closer to the finish line

Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and GSK are close to bringing the first two vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to the United States after gaining the backing of a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalization. The market for its vaccines could exceed $10 billion by 2030, analysts have said.

WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era

The World Health Organization has tailored its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between 6 to 12 months after their last vaccine. The U.N. agency said the aim was to focus efforts on vaccinating those facing the greatest threat of severe disease and death from COVID-19, considering the high-level population immunity worldwide due to widespread infection and vaccination.

J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial

Johnson & Johnson said it will discontinue the late-stage study of its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine, weeks after rivals Pfizer and GSK gained a lead in the race for the first vaccine against the virus. J&J made the decision in order "to focus on medicines with the greatest potential benefit to patients," the company said on Wednesday.

Equatorial Guinea confirms 13 Marburg cases after WHO comments

Equatorial Guinea has confirmed 13 cases of Marburg disease since the beginning of the epidemic, its health officials said on Wednesday after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the Central African country's government to report new cases officially. Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO.

