Indian authorities take action against 76 drug companies for shoddy products – source

Indian drug authorities have taken action against 76 drug companies this month for selling adulterated or fake products in one of the largest crackdowns on the industry in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:30 IST
Indian drug authorities have taken action against 76 drug companies this month for selling adulterated or fake products in one of the largest crackdowns on the industry in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed a crackdown but did not give details of companies against which action had been taken.

"No one who compromises on the quality of medicines will be spared," Mandaviya told reporters at an event. Licences of some Indian drug companies have been canceled, some were suspended while others have been put on notice during the past 15 days, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter.

The source, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, declined to reveal the names of the companies.

