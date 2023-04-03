Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Explainer-After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws and more

They concluded their work this weekend with 76% of them saying they favoured allowing some form of assistance to die, for those who want it. Explainer-After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws The EU is revamping laws governing the 136 billion euro ($148 billion) pharmaceuticals industry aimed at reviving investment and boosting access to affordable drugs at a time when health budgets have been drained by the costs of treating COVID-19.

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Explainer-After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws and more
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France must improve the availability of palliative care and there would be a draft bill by the end of the summer on whether some form of assisted dying should be allowed. He said the bill would build on the work of a group of 184 randomly appointed French citizens who have debated the issue since December. They concluded their work this weekend with 76% of them saying they favoured allowing some form of assistance to die, for those who want it.

Explainer-After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws

The EU is revamping laws governing the 136 billion euro ($148 billion) pharmaceuticals industry aimed at reviving investment and boosting access to affordable drugs at a time when health budgets have been drained by the costs of treating COVID-19. Shortages of critical drugs from antibiotics to painkillers this winter and the COVID pandemic exposed problems caused by declining manufacturing in Europe, complicated supply chains and a lack of preparedness for a global public health emergency.

BioNTech, DualityBio to develop cancer treatment drugs in over $1.5-billion deal

Germany's BioNTech said on Monday that it signed a deal with Chinese biotech company DualityBio to co-develop and commercialize two cancer antibody drug candidates. DualityBio will receive upfront payments totalling $170 million and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of potentially more than $1.5 billion, as well as single-digit to double-digit tiered royalties, the companies said in a joint statement.

Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported.

