Bhubaneswar AIIMS introduces millets for patients, students

The initiative was introduced on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa Odisha Day and G20 Jan Bhagidari peoples participation campaign, said the institutes executive director Ashutosh Biswas said.We are really enthusiastic to introduce millets in the diet of our patients and students.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:02 IST
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has introduced millets in the diets of patients admitted in it and students to provide healthy and nutritious food to the students and indoor patients. The initiative was introduced on the occasion of 'Utkal Dibasa' (Odisha Day) and G20 Jan Bhagidari (people's participation) campaign, said the institute's executive director Ashutosh Biswas said.

"We are really enthusiastic to introduce millets in the diet of our patients and students. We believe that it will provide patients the essential fibres they need to recover quickly. We are committed to provide the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction,'' Biswas said. The students will get rich nutrients and minerals from millets, an ancient food which is locally available, and will take care of their weight problems and immunity, he added. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has planned a series of programmes for the month in line with Prime Minister's call for 'Jan Bhagidari', a strong element in the country's G20 presidency, the institute's registrar B B Mishra said.

A meeting was organised at the institute to create awareness about the health benefits of millets and spread the message to the public. A handbook on millets was distributed among the people it to the people. The initiative is expected to inspire people to include millet in their daily diet and promote the consumption of traditional foods that are both healthy and delicious, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, dietician Soumya Sucharita Prusty said.

