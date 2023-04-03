Left Menu

COVID-19: Mask mandatory for govt employees and staff of banks and colleges in Satara district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:55 IST
COVID-19: Mask mandatory for govt employees and staff of banks and colleges in Satara district
In view of the rise in COVID-19 and Influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.

The order will come into effect immediately. The order was issued by the district collector, Ruchesh Jaivanshi, on Monday who also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

In the wake of the spurt in cases of COVID-19 and Influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration.

''The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings,'' the administration said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.

A day before, the state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's tally of active cases stands at 3,532 active cases, a health official said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

