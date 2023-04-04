Neuro-modulation Team at SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani Successfully Performs Deep Brain Stimulation Implantation on Patients Suffering with Parkinson's Disease

• Patients from 9 to 75 years of age have benefitted from this advanced interventional procedure Headed by eminent Neurophysician and Senior Consultant Dr. U. Meenakshisundaram, the expert team of Neurologists from SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani, performed successful Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Implantation Surgeries, giving a new lease of life to three Parkinson's disease (PD) patients in different age groups of 63, 40 and 9 years.

Having successfully treated five PD patients so far, (four of the procedures done in the past one year), the hospital presents three patient case studies of a 63-year-old senior citizen, 40-year-old IT professional and a child 9 years of age to highlight the benefits they obtained from this procedure. ''Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure where a few electrodes are implanted in the brain to activate certain regions of the brain controlling the movements of the body. It is done by a team of neurologists and neurosurgeons. Thanks to the modern scientific technology that has provided DBS to enhance the basic functions and quality of lives of the patients suffering from Parkinson's disease- a disease that causes significant disability by affecting body movements,'' said Dr. U. Meenakshi Sundaram.

Sharing his experience on successfully performing the rare Neuro Modulation surgery, he further said that ''DBS is a powerful therapy that addresses most, the movement symptoms of advanced Parkinson's and other movement disorders like dystonia and certain side effects caused by medications. Highly successful in improving tremor, rigidity, slowness, and symptom control in PD patients, this procedure helps in improving their basic day-to-day functions and lead a quality life. Here we are presenting the case studies of three PD patients. One very young child of 9 Years, a young man of 40 and an elderly person aged 63, who have benefitted from the DBS surgery and have shown improvement in their basic functioning by resuming their day-to-day activities slowly, but independently, with a new dose of confidence. On admission and further evaluation on the basis of their medical history, examination of their neurological movements, MRI scans and other neurological tests, all the three patients were eligible for DBS treatment, because of which we decided to go with DBS therapy. One should remember that whatever be the stage of Parkinson's disease, there is always a scope for improvement and DBS is the best option for advanced stage of Parkinsons and its complications and may be possible to reduce the dose and effects of drugs and medication too.'' Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani, said, "We are delighted to have an expert Neurophysician like Dr MeenakshiSundaram lead our team of highly qualified Neurosurgeons, who along with trained allied health care professionals continue to provide the best of neuro care services for patients with Neurological disorders. Even during the Pandemic, his team, with due COVID safety measures successfully performed similar elective procedures on needy PD patients. Well equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, involving diagnostic and medical facilities, all under one roof, we at SIMS adhere to International Neuro care standards. Our integrated team of neurosurgeons, neuro anaesthetists, neuro physicians and intensivists along with rehabilitation specialists are dedicated to the goal of enhancing the quality of our patients' safety and lives.'' For more details, please visit: www.simshospitals.com.

Treating an elderly PD patient A 63-year-old male, a retired employee, was suffering from Parkinson's disease for 10 years. He had consulted multiple doctors previously. He came with severe disability in the form of difficulty in walking and excessive slowness in doing daily activities. On taking medications for Parkinson's disease, he experienced excessive uncontrolled movements of limbs. He could not be independent, always requiring help for doing his daily activities. As he had severe disability affecting his quality of life and was fulfilling the criteria of eligibility for neuromodulation, DBS was offered to him with the explanation of risks and benefits. After the DBS procedure, he has become independent in doing his daily activities and does not require any help. His medicines were adjusted and the dosage has been significantly reduced.

Treating a Young IT professional with Parkinson's A 40-year-old male, a software engineer by job, was suffering from young onset Parkinson's disease for 9 years. He was unable to perform normal day to day activities. He needed assistance in doing his daily activities. He could not operate the computer as before. In view of the disability severely impairing his professional performance, DBS was offered to him with the explanation of risks and benefits. After undergoing DBS procedure successfully, he has returned to the office for work. He was able to operate a computer normally and do his regular job as a software engineer. His medicines have been tapered.

Treating a juvenile PD patient Raising hopes for other children, a 9-year-old school going student, who was suffering from juvenile Parkinson's disease for 6 years came to us with her limb movements progressively becoming slow, to the extent she was bedridden. The disease caused severe anxiety in her parents, who reached out to us. In view of significant disability affecting her quality of life and the young girl fulfilling the criteria of eligibility for neuromodulation, we offered her the DBS treatment. We explained the risks and benefits. Post the surgery she is recovering slowly and is now able to walk independently. Her mother is happy about her child's progress and the gradual reduction of medication. This case is very significant because it may provide an opportunity for children with similar movement disorders to benefit from DBS and have a better future.

