Wear masks: Himachal CM urges people to follow covid appropriate behaviour

In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the people of the state to follow covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks at crowded places to check the spread of the virus, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The state government has been closely monitoring the situation and the society has to learn to live with coronavirus, he said while presiding over a conference on ''Strengthening role of Himachal Pradesh Legislators for improving health services during and post pandemic period in India'' on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The conference was organised by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (IAPPD).

The CM said the state government was bringing reforms in the health sector to provide specialised medical care services to the people, adding that the positive results of these reforms would be visible in the coming times.

He said modern technology would be incorporated to make the health institutions of the state world-class so that modern medical facilities can be availed by people at their doorsteps.

Sukhu said the state government has also constituted the medical services corporation for procurement of medicines, equipment and machinery in health institutions, in order to promote transparency in the system. The chief minister said the present state government has been taking various welfare-oriented and pro-people decisions to benefit every section of society and reiterate announcements made in the health sector during the budget. He also stated that the state government was committed to fulfilling all the guarantees of the Congress Party, promised on the eve of the last assembly polls in a phased manner.

