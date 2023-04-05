Left Menu

Former Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care in hospital -source

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday. The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week. Italy's AGI newsagency said Berlusconi was in a cardiac intensive care unit.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:22 IST
Silvio Berlusconi Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Italy

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week. Berlusconi, a four-times prime minister, had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

San Raffaele hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Italy's AGI newsagency said Berlusconi was in a cardiac intensive care unit.

