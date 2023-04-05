Left Menu

Maha: Nashik district logs 24 COVID-19 cases

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,82,745, health officials said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 8,904 as no fresh fatality was reported. With 19 patients recovering from the viral infection, the cumulative count of recoveries in the district rose to 4,73,762.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

