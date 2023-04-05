Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab reports 100 fresh cases, one death

With this, the death toll has reached 20,521 in the state so far since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.The states COVID-19 tally stands at 7,86,548.Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said his department was fully geared up to effectively deal with any rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:42 IST
COVID-19: Punjab reports 100 fresh cases, one death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Wednesday reported 100 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality due to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 47 were reported from Mohali, 10 each from Hoshiarpur and Mohali, and six each from Amritsar and Pathankot, it showed.

The state had reported 73 cases on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of the disease now stands at 437, up from 396 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate also increased from 3.27 per cent on Tuesday to 4.10 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The fatality was reported from Tarn Taran district. With this, the death toll has reached 20,521 in the state so far since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's COVID-19 tally stands at 7,86,548.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said his department was fully geared up to effectively deal with any rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Singh also advised people to wear masks while venturing out.

He advised immuno-compromised patients to avoid going out and also asked those having symptoms of cough and fever to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The minister said as per the directions of the Union government, the Punjab health department will conduct a mock drill on April 10-11 in the state to ensure Covid preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023