Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; Washington state purchases three-year supply of abortion pill and more

Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies

Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday unveiled data from the first human study of its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral, saying the results in healthy volunteers cleared the way for two large Phase III trials of the drug that have begun enrolling patients. The drug, obeldesivir and previously known as GS-5245, is designed to keep the coronavirus that causes COVID from replicating in the body and overwhelming a patient's immune system. Once metabolized, it works in the same way as Gilead's older intravenous COVID treatment Veklury (remdesivir), which targets virus replication through inhibition of the viral RNA polymerase.

India in diplomatic effort to protect drug exports after Gambia, Uzbekistan deaths

Indian officials are in contact with foreign authorities and have held meetings in Africa to ensure its drug exports do not suffer, the government said on Wednesday, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan. India's drug industry is one of the biggest in the world but its reputation has been shaken after tests conducted by the World Health Organization and other agencies showed toxins in the cough syrups. The tainted products were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year.

Which countries allow commercial surrogacy?

Spanish TV star Ana Obregon has revealed that her newly adopted baby daughter, born to an unidentified surrogate mother, was conceived using the frozen sperm of Obregon's son who died of cancer three years ago. In Spain, all forms of surrogacy - including so-called "altruistic" ones where no money changes hands - are illegal.

AstraZeneca says drug combo meets goal in late-stage ovarian cancer trial

AstraZeneca on Wednesday said a combination of its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza met the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The drugmaker said treatment with a combination of those drugs, along with chemotherapy and bevacizumab - the existing standard of care - improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.

UK court orders GSK to pay AstraZeneca royalties on total sales of Zejula

A UK court on Wednesday ordered GSK's Tesaro to pay rival AstraZeneca royalties on total sales of ovarian cancer drug Zejula, in a win for the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. Tesaro had argued the royalty was payable only on sales that are for uses claimed or covered by the licensed patents, after AstraZeneca filed a UK lawsuit against GSK in 2021, asking for a bigger share of sales from Zejula.

J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that talc in its iconic Baby Powder and other products caused cancer, the company said. The amount dwarfs J&J’s original offer of $2 billion. The agreement follows a January appeals court ruling invalidating J&J’s controversial “Texas two-step” bankruptcy maneuver, in which it sought to offload the talc liability onto a subsidiary that immediately filed for Chapter 11.

Arbutus files patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over COVID vaccines

Arbutus Biopharma on Tuesday sued U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE in a New Jersey district court, claiming their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines infringe five of Arbutus' patents. Arbutus, along with its licensee Genevant Sciences, is seeking damages, including reasonable royalties, over the use of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology in Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to carry and transfer genetic material into the body.

Exclusive-Germany's Stada asks Berlin to help secure its future in Ukraine

Generic drugmaker Stada has asked the German government to seek assurances from Ukraine that the company can continue operations there even though it also does business in Russia, according to a letter seen by Reuters. In the March 21 letter to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Stada CEO Peter Goldschmidt said there was a risk Kyiv might withdraw the company's market authorisation.

Washington state purchases three-year supply of abortion pill

Washington state's government said on Tuesday it had purchased a three-year supply of abortion pill mifepristone as a Texas judge mulls a nationwide ban on the medication's sale. The state's Democratic governor directed its Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to purchase the medication last month, a government statement said.

Ex-Magellan Diagnostics execs charged with concealing lead-test defect

Three former executives of medical device company Magellan Diagnostics concealed a malfunction in the company’s lead-testing devices that caused tests to underestimate the level of lead in people's blood, U.S. prosecutors in Boston said in announcing criminal charges on Wednesday. Amy Winslow, Hossein Maleknia and Reba Daoust misled Magellan customers and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about when they discovered the defect, the extent of the problem and the risks associated with it, prosecutors said.

